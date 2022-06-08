iHeartRadio

Must See: The Legacy of Local 444's Charlie Brooks

fount

Charlie Brooks was the first president of Local 444 and his legacy lives on in many ways including the Charlie Brooks Peace Fountain on the Detroit River, which is set to be replaced.  This video by Unifor Local 444 looks at Charlie's legacy and the options being considered to replace the original fountain.

Click here to watch the video.

