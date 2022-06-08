Must See: The Legacy of Local 444's Charlie Brooks
Charlie Brooks was the first president of Local 444 and his legacy lives on in many ways including the Charlie Brooks Peace Fountain on the Detroit River, which is set to be replaced. This video by Unifor Local 444 looks at Charlie's legacy and the options being considered to replace the original fountain.
Ontario to let masking rules for public transit and many health-care settings expireDr. Kieran Moore, the province's chief medical officer, says he made the decision based on high vaccination rates and improvements in the provincial COVID-19 situation
Health Unit closes one beach due to high bacteria levelsThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has updated their 2022 beach water quality testing program at nine local beaches and all of them, but one, are open
MP's vote in favour of creating Ojibway National Urban ParkMP's in the House of Commons have voted in favour of a private member's bill to create the Ojibway National Urban Park in Windsor.
Aggravated assault under investigation in TilburyThe victim was found with a serious, life-threatening injury
Windsor-Essex hospitals to keep mask mandate in placeHospitals in Windsor-Essex have announced plans to maintain mask mandates once a provincial directive expires on June 11
Engineer says Peche Island issues naturally occurringDaniel Krutsch, with Landmark Engineers Inc. who did the work on Peche Island, says nothing in particular has caused the current situation as it's typically a function of water levels, wave climate and recent storm events
CK police arrest Ridgetown man for criminal harassmentA Ridgetown man is facing a number of charges following an investigation into criminal harassment by police in Chatham-Kent
100th anniversary celebration planned for Forster Secondary SchoolPast students from Forster Secondary School will be gathering at a number of Sandwich Street establishments to reconnect and celebrate the school's anniversary
Town of Essex to celebrate residents significant milestone anniversaries and birthdaysThose celebrating the milestones within the calendar year are eligible to submit a request, if you've been married for 25, 50, 60, or 75 years. Or if it's your 75, 80, 85, 90, 95, or 100 birthday