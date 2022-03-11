'My God, My God!' Spiders falling from the sky this spring!
An invasive species of spider the size of a child's hand is expected to “colonize” the entire East Coast this spring by parachuting down from the sky. They are called Joro spiders and they should not affect Windsor - Essex but are expected to invaded Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina.
How would you like one of these guys landing on your head!
-
Funding on the way to help Windsor-Essex hospitals offset COVID-19 costsThe Ontario government is providing over $27.2-million to eight hospitals in southwestern Ontario
-
Ford tells school boards to stick to March 21 mask mandate removalOntario Premier Doug Ford is telling school boards to stick to the province's decision to drop mandatory masks.
-
$2.7-million in cannabis seized from abandoned grow-opOntario Provincial Police have seized $2.7-million in cannabis after dismantling an abandoned illegal grow operation in Leamington.
-
Shooting on Wyandotte Street called called a 'targeted incident'The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is hoping the public can help them identify some suspects as they investigate a shooting incident on Wyandotte Street.
-
Ottawa businesses hurt by protest convoy can apply for $10K in fundingThe federal government says businesses in Ottawa impacted by the weeks-long protest convoy can apply for up to $10,000 to offset their losses.
-
Some students planning school walkout to protest mask mandate removalThe Ontario government's decision to remove the mask mandate in schools immediately following March Break has led to concern among educators and students.
-
Public input sought on options to redevelop Lanspeary Park in WindsorThe City of Windsor has launched a online survey to let the public provide comments and suggestions for improvements to Lanspeary Park.
-
WECHU reports 91 new high risk COVID-19 casesThe health unit says there are now 252 active high risk cases in the area
-
Ontario to set aside $1 million over two years for esports scholarship programThe funding will be made available through eligible, publicly supported colleges and universities