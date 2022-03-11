iHeartRadio

'My God, My God!' Spiders falling from the sky this spring!

Joro_Spider_-_Trichonephila_clavata_(50564813031)

An invasive species of spider the size of a child's hand is expected to “colonize” the entire East Coast this spring by parachuting down from the sky. They are called Joro spiders and they should not affect Windsor - Essex but are expected to invaded Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina.

How would you like one of these guys landing on your head!

