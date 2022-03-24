iHeartRadio

Subscribe

Sign up for Breaking News Alerts or The AM800 Daily Newsletter

Logo

News Alert Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1640 Ouellette Ave, Windsor ON N8X 1L1  -   519-258-6222  -   contact@am800cklw.com  -   contact@am800cklw.com
C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Naked man crashes his car, runs naked and ends up getting tackled!

screenshot-2022-03-01-12.18.49-pm.png;w=960

A wild video from earlier in March from Cambridge, Ontario. It shows a two-car crash and ends with a naked man being tackled in the snow by firefighters.

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mike The Cop (@mike_thecop)

12