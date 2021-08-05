iHeartRadio

New Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell Loves his coffee!

dc

Do you need a coffee to get going in the morning? New Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell does. In fact, he needs A LOT of coffee. While talking to the media this week he talked about his Starbucks order.

 

 

