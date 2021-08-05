New Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell Loves his coffee!
Do you need a coffee to get going in the morning? New Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell does. In fact, he needs A LOT of coffee. While talking to the media this week he talked about his Starbucks order.
Well we found out one thing this morning: @Lions head coach Dan Campbell loves his @Starbucks. Check out MCDC’s morning order.— Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) August 3, 2021
What is your morning coffee order? Is it more than Dan’s? #Lions #NFL
🎥: @KoryEWoods pic.twitter.com/MCIB33kfSv
