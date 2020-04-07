1,000 Face Masks Ready in Vaughn Ont.

The first made-in-Ontario face masks are ready for use.

Premier Doug Ford was at Woodbridge's manufacturing facility in Vaughan, Ont., today where the first 1,000 Level 3 masks have been produced. The company hopes to eventually produce one million a week and have them certified as N95 masks to be used in all health-care settings.

The announcement comes one day after the premier warned that Ontario would run out of personal protective equipment in one week.

Ford has blamed the supply shortages on a combination of delays in global shipments, domestic manufacturing lag time and U.S. restrictions.

Late Monday, manufacturer 3M reached a deal with the White House to continue sending masks to Canada, shortly after U.S. officials held up a shipment of 500,000 masks.

— With files from The Canadian Press