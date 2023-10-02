$1.04 billion Powerball jackpot tempts players to brave long odds

DES MOINES, Iowa - An estimated $1.04 billion Powerball jackpot will be up for grabs, tempting players to spend a couple dollars on a longshot chance at instant riches.

The prize is the world's ninth-largest lottery prize behind earlier drawings of Powerball and Mega Millions, the other nearly nationwide lottery game.

The prize on the line Monday night has grown so massive because there have been 32 consecutive drawings since someone won the jackpot.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The $1.04 billion jackpot is for a sole winner who takes an annuity, paid annually over 30 years.

Winners nearly always pick the cash option. For Monday night's drawing that would be an estimated $478.2 million.