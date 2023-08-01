$1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing offers shot at 7th largest prize ever

A estimated $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot will again be up for grabs, giving lottery players a chance to snap an unlucky streak that has stretched on for months.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since April 18.

That has enabled it to grow for months, and it now is tied for the seventh-largest in U.S. history.

Tuesday night's drawing will be the 30th since someone last won the jackpot.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.6 million.

The $1.05 billion jackpot is for a sole winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity over 30 years. A winner who takes the lump sum would receive an estimated $527.9 million.