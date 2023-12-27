1-2-3 and counting: Las Vegas weddings could hit record on New Year's Eve thanks to date's pattern

LAS VEGAS - New Year's Eve could take the cake for the busiest wedding day in Las Vegas thanks to the date's repeating pattern of 1-2-3, 1-2-3.

Dec. 31, 2023 is known as a specialty date in the massive Las Vegas wedding industry.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the number of weddings to beat on New Year's Eve is 4,492.

That record was set on July 7, 2007.

One chapel in downtown Las Vegas says it's fully booked at midnight on the holiday and is expecting to wed more than 120 couples that day.