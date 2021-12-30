$1.5 million of damages in Chatham-Kent migrant housing fire

Damages at a Chatham-Kent migrant housing and office space are being estimated at around $1.5 million after a fire yesterday morning.

The Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services were called to Dover Centre Line at the former Beddell's frozen food warehouse at around 8 a.m.

When crews arrived they were met with heavy smoke that was showing from the front half of the building and an excavator was called to knock down the back half of the building.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

No injuries are being reported.

