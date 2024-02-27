1,500 elementary school kids to take part in 24th annual Windsor Chess Challenge

The Ciocario Club of Windsor is gearing up to host the 24th Annual Windsor Chess Challenge this week.

On February 27 and February 28, the event which is recognized as the largest of its kind in Canada, will see an impressive turnout of 1,500 elementary school players from across Essex County.

The Windsor Chess Challenge has become a staple in the region's academic and extracurricular calendar for youth.

The tournament runs from approximately 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Players who perform well during the tournament will receive invitations to the Windsor Chess Challenge Playoffs, scheduled for March 30, which will provide them with further opportunities to showcase their skills on a larger stage.

Organizer Kathleen Westlake says the response from schools this year has been incredible.

"We've got about 90 schools registered. The players will play against students from other schools, they will go home with medals, and we will award the top school with a trophy they'll get to keep for the whole year," she said.

She says they were at capacity less than three weeks after registration opened, and she's looking forward to seeing the excitement on the students' faces when they arrive.

"Registration is full, we filled in a record time within three weeks. This is kind of nice because when COVID hit we were a little nervous about coming back. Last year we had a good response, this year it was outstanding. We've had people on the waiting list, we've been trying to find them spaces, and pretty much everyone is going to be able to play."

Westlake says they're a standalone tournament, but a lot of the students that take part go on to take part in the Ontario Youth Chess Championship.

"The nicest thing about the Windsor Chess Challenge is its a legitimate tournament. For some children who aren't your sports stars, they can come out and they can represent their school in a real genuine competition. I've seen kids standing there with their medals, they're just so over the moon, we have teachers taking pictures of their school teams. It means a lot to these kids," she said.

The tournament, known for its competitive spirit and camaraderie, will award over 300 medals to standout players.

Westlake says this year's event promises to be filled with intense matches and displays of strategic prowess from budding chess enthusiasts.

- with files from AM800's Dustin Coffman

