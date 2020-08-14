1,500 Vehicles Expected in This Year's Ouellette Car Cruise

The engines will be revving in Windsor on Friday.

The fifth annual Ouellette Car Cruise takes place starting at 6pm.

The event is put on by the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association.

Executive Director Debi Croucher says some adjustments had to be made for this year's cruise due to COVID-19.

She says participates will no longer be meeting at Riverfront Festival Plaza, instead they will be staging their vehicles on Riverside Drive between Goyeau and Glengarry.

From there, they will travel up south on Ouellette Avenue to Tecumseh Road East, east to Pillette Road and west on Riverside Drive back to Ouellette Avenue.

Photo courtesy: Downtown Windsor BIA

Croucher says the car cruise will feature hot rods, classics, exotics, muscle and custom cars.

"I'm very excited to say that we have hundreds of people pre-registered," says Croucher. "I am expecting well over 1500 cars to participate."

She's asking the public to follow all public safety measures if they plan to check out the car cruise.

"We have folks that are along the route, certainly residents that are welcomed to sit out on their benches, balconies and porches," says Croucher. "We're encouraging to do so and socially distance but I expect our patios will be lined with spectators."

The DWBIA is also asking motorists to remain in their vehicles this year.

Ashley Mentley (left) poses with her 1991 Nissan Figaro and her father Brian Mentley poses with their modified 1967 Volkswagen Beetle at the Ouellette Car Cruise on Friday Aug. 17, 2018. (Photo by AM800's Gord Bacon)