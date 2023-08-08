iHeartRadio
$1.55 billion Mega Millions jackpot is the 3rd largest in US history


Lottery players will have another shot at a massive Mega Millions jackpot. 

The estimated $1.55 billion prize up for grabs Tuesday night has been building for months thanks to 31 straight drawings without a jackpot winner. 

It now ranks as the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history. Mega Millions jackpot winners are so rare thanks to incredibly long odds of 1 in 302.6 million. 

The last time someone won the game's top prize was April 18. 

The $1.55 billion payout is for a winner who opts for an annuity, doled out over 30 years. 

Winners usually prefer a lump sum option, which for Tuesday would be about $757.2 million.

