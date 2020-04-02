1-Million Cases of COVID-19 Worldwide

The number of people worldwide infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus is topping 1-million.

Researchers at Johns Hopkins said the virus is now in 181 nations and regions around the world and has led to more than 51,000 deaths.

The numbers in the U.S. are also growing with mmore than 236,000 people have been infected and over 5, 600 have died.

As of Thursday afternoon, there are 10,791 cases of COVID-19 in Michigan, an increase of 1,457 since Wednesday, and a total of 417 deaths.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) announced Thursday that there are 128 people positive for COVID-19. There is also one death.

— With files from Metro Source