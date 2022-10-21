$1-million damage after house fire in Lakeshore

Damage is estimated at $1 million after a house fire in Lakeshore.

Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Pulleyblank says crews were called to the 140 block of Marina Grove around 1 a.m. on Thursday.

The fire could be seen through the roof.

There were no injuries.

According to Pulleyblank, crews were called out to the same address on 2 a.m. Friday.

"It’s not common for a fire to occur at the same place, but as for a cause I can’t speculate."

He added the cause of the fires are under investigation by the Lakeshore service.