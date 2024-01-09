$1-million donation to The Safety Village from the Stephanie and Barry Zekelman Foundation

The Safety Village has a new lead sponsor thanks to a million-dollar donation.

As a longstanding pioneer in safety and injury-prevention education programs in Windsor-Essex, The Safety Village has announced The Stephanie and Barry Zekelman Foundation as its new lead sponsor.

This partnership comes following a $1-million donation, and will ensure that The Safety Village continues to lead in safety education for years to come.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift, Melissa Lauzon, Executive Director of The Safety Village says the Zekelman family was a huge contributor when The Safety Village was first built.

"The Zekelman family was a major contributor back then. So, they were with us from the beginning, and we just reopened that dialogue a few months ago to see if there was interest in a partnership, and there certainly was. We're thrilled."

She says this donation means the world to them.

"Our building is now 20 years old, so we knew in the next few years we'd have some major repairs coming up, and fundraising is difficult for any charity or not-for-profit these days. So, to know that we have their support with us and it's a long term commitment, it's just such a gift to our organization and to the community."

Lauzon adds that the donation will be used towards a number of projects.

"A new roof is needed, out back you'll notice the streetscape, we have an interactive street light system, the traffic lights, all of those were from the original construction. There's some significant costs that are associated with updating those systems. Our classrooms will be updated, our equipment."

Annually, The Safety Village provides onsite safety education programs to as many as 10,000 elementary school children.

The Safety Village opened in 2000 through the Rotary Club of Windsor 1918, and is now partnered with numerous community groups including Windsor Police, Windsor Fire and Rescue Services, Essex-Windsor EMS, New Beginnings Child and Youth Services among others.