1 New Death, 14 New COVID Cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one additional death and 14 new cases of COVID-19.

Health Unit CEO Theresa Marentette says the most recent death was a man in his 70s from the community.

Of the new cases of the virus reported Tuesday, 12 are from close contact with previously confirmed case, one was acquired in the community and one is still under investigation.

There are currently 202 active cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, 115 of which have been identified as a variant of concern.

According to Marentette, there are 12 local people in the hospital, five of which are in the ICU.

As of 2 p.m. on Monday, Windsor Regional Hospital reports eight people in the hospital who have been transferred from out of town, seven of which are in the ICU.