1 New Death, 69 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit is reporting one additional death related to COVID-19 and 69 new cases.

According to Health Unit CEO, Nicole Dupuis, the death is a woman in her 50s from the community.

Of the new cases reported Friday morning, 22 are from close contact with a previously confirmed case, nine were community acquired, two are outbreak related, one is travel related and 35 are still under investigation.

There are currently 363 active cases of COVID-19 in the region, 106 have been identified as a variant of concern.

Seven people are in the hospital with nobody in the ICU.

A total of 70.5 per cent of Windsor-Essex residents age 12 and over are fully vaccinated