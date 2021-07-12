1 New Death, 7 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting one additional death related to COVID-19, a woman in her 70s from a long-term care home.

There are also seven new cases of COVID-19 since July 9. One is from July 10, two are from July 11 and four are new today (Monday).

Of the new cases, five cases are community acquired, one is a close contact of a confirmed case and one is still under investigation.

Windsor-Essex has now recorded a total of 16,845 cases of the virus and 436 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 23 active cases of COVID-19 in the region, six of which have been identified as a variant of concern.

According to Windsor Regional Hospital, as of 3 p.m. on Sunday, there were five people in the hospital.