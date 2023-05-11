1 OPP officer killed, 2 injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting

One Ontario Provincial Police officer is dead and two others injured after a shooting in the village of Bourget, just east of Ottawa.

The shooting happened early Thursday morning in the small community in the municipality of Clarence-Rockland.

OPP say around 2 a.m., officers were called to a disturbance at a home on Laval Street where someone reported hearing a gunshot.

Three officers arrived at the scene and all three were shot by someone at the home, OPP said. They were taken to hospital in Ottawa.

One of them has since died and the others are at the Ottawa Hospital. Several OPP cruisers are parked outside the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus, where one of the injured officers was transported for care.

OPP said one person has been taken into custody and there is no risk to public safety.

OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique identified the fallen officer as Sgt. Eric Mueller.

"It is with an extremely heavy heart that I regretfully advise that OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller has been killed in the line of duty," Carrique said on Twitter. "We anxiously await for further word on his fellow officers who are still at hospital. Our thoughts are with the officers, their families and colleagues."

OPP will provide an update on the investigation at 1 p.m. CTVNewsOttawa.ca will broadcast the media conference live.

Flags are flying at half-mast at Rockland City Hall.

Laval Street remains closed, with OPP officers blocking access to the street in the area where the shooting occurred. There is a large police presence in Bourget, with Ottawa police supporting the OPP operation.

Bourget is about 50 kilometres east of downtown Ottawa.

Clarence-Rockland Mayor Mario Zanth says he was "saddened and dismayed" to learn of the fatal shooting in Bourget.

"There are no words that can express the pain that the residents of the City of Clarence-Rockland are feeling at this time. I wish to offer my deepest condolences to the family and fellow officers," Zanth said in a statement.

"Two officers were also injured during this event and are currently in hospital. We wish them a full and speedy recovery and send our warmest thoughts to their families."

Premier Doug Ford says Sgt. Mueller was "senselessly killed in the line of duty."

"My thoughts are with his family and friends," Ford said on Twitter. "Please join me in praying for his fellow officers as we await word on their condition. May God bless our heroes in uniform."

Federal politicians offer condolences

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement on Twitter, calling the shooting death of the OPP officer "awful news."

"I'm sending my deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of OPP Sergeant Eric Mueller, who was killed in the line of duty, and I'm keeping the two injured officers in my thoughts."

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said on Twitter, "We mourn with the family of the OPP officer killed in the line of duty early this morning, and pray for the other two officers who were shot and are currently in hospital."

"Most of us will never know the risk police officers take every single day when they say goodbye to their families and go to work. We must never take their sacrifice for granted."

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh offered condolences to Mueller's family, calling it "tragic news that another police officer has been shot and killed.

"I extend deep sympathy to the family, colleagues and loved ones of Sgt. Eric Mueller," Singh said on Twitter.

"We are hoping for a quick recovery of the other two officers who were injured."