$10,000 and goods donated by Amazon Canada to support Windsor Essex Children's Aid Foundation

Support for children in Windsor-Essex from a company that will soon be calling the area home.

Amazon Canada presented a cheque for $10,000 and two palettes of goods to the Windsor Essex Children's Aid Foundation on Wednesday at the Windsor-Essex Children's Aid Society on Riverside Dr. E.

Additionally, Amazon made a commitment to deliver more goods to the foundation from their wish-list quarterly in 2023.

Amazon's manager of economic development, Brooks Barnett, says they're happy to support a partnership with WECAF.

"For us this is a no-brainer," he continued. "The great work that's being done here by everyone on the team matches our commitment to lifting our communities, and that's what you can expect from Amazon in Windsor moving forward."

Barnett says it's key to make inroads in the community, even though it'll still be a few years until they're up and running in Windsor.

"It's very important that we start a community partnership immediately, in advance of our continued work in the community. So Windsor is going to be home for Amazon, we're already in southwestern Ontario but we're looking forward to continuing our expansion here," he said.

President of WECAF's Board of Directors, Cheryl Sprague, says the money is going towards their holiday program.

"We are going to serving over 700 families, in addition to youth, to provide a holiday experience for them. Many of them would otherwise have nothing during the holiday season."

Sprague says the donation itself is exciting, but the commitment for more support from Amazon in the future will help the foundation better serve the Children's Aid Society.

"We have a back pack back to school program that serves over 900 children, we send over 300 children to camp every summer, we have a literacy program, all of these different things are contributed through and paid for through the funds that the foundation raises. Working with Amazon and being a partner with them is incredibly exciting for us," Sprague stated.

The donations come in advance of the opening of a new Amazon delivery station in Windsor, which is scheduled to launch in 2024, but officials had no further details available on Wednesday.

Barnett says those details will be communicated to the community sometime in 2023.