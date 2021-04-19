10 Americans Sent Home from Canadian Waters

Ten U.S. citizens face a total of $8,800 in charges after being caught on the Detroit River in Canadian waters.

On April 15, member of Windsor police, RCMP and the Windsor border marine operations intercepted two American charter fishing boats while two others fled back to the U.S. side.

The vessels were escorted to a nearby port of entry and examined by by Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers.

All 10 individuals were served with a notice of Direction to Return to the U.S. under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act and the Quarantine Act.