10 New Cases and One More Death Due to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19 and an additional death Saturday.

A 24-year-old migrant worker died of the virus Friday after being pulled from an Essex County bunk-house and put in critical care at Windsor Regional Hospital on June 1. The health unit is rolling out mass testing in the agro-food sector Tuesday in response to the second migrant worker to die from COVID-19 over the past week.

Officials are still dealing with an outbreak of the virus at Huron Terrace in Windsor, Ont.

The death toll county wide is now 67 and 577 people have recovered.

According to WECHU, pending test data will no longer be provided locally "due to new provincial guidance regarding the scope of testing for COVID-19."

Ontario saw 455 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday for a total of 30,202 cases, according to CTV. Health officials say 68 of those cases stemmed from a delay in lab reporting.

There are 681 new cases of the virus across Canada for a total of 95,016 and 7,773 deaths — 53,582 people have recovered from COVID-19 making the total active cases across the country 33,661.