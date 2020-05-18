iHeartRadio
10 New Cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex and No New Deaths

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths Monday.

Essex County's total now sits at 783 confirmed cases — 63 people have died and 451 have made a full recovery.

The WECHU is still monitoring outbreaks at 17 long term health care facilities.

According to the health unit, 14,077 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 locally with 955 tests pending.

The latest numbers from CTV News show  22,957 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ontario with 1,904 deaths — there are 1,015 new cases of the virus Canada-wide with Quebec accounting for 707 of those cases Monday.

There is now a total of 78,017 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5,839 deaths in Canada.

According to CTV 39,127 people have recovered from the virus across Canada, making the total active cases 33,051 as of 1:30 p.m. Monday.

There are still outbreaks of COVID-19 at the following long-term care facilities in Windsor-Essex:

  • AMICA
  • Banwell Gardens Care Centre
  • Berkshire Care Centre
  • Chartwell Kingsville Retirement Residence
  • Chartwell Classic Oak Park, Village at St. Clair
  • Chartwell Oak Park Terrace Retirement Residence
  • Country Village Homes
  • Dolce Vita Retirement Living
  • Extendicare Southwood Lakes
  • Extendicare Tecumseh
  • Franklin Gardens
  • Heron Terrace LTC
  • Leamington Mennonite Home
  • Lifetimes on Riverside
  • Regency Park Nursing Home
  • Riverside Place
  • Sun Parlour

