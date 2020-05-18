10 New Cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex and No New Deaths
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths Monday.
Essex County's total now sits at 783 confirmed cases — 63 people have died and 451 have made a full recovery.
The WECHU is still monitoring outbreaks at 17 long term health care facilities.
According to the health unit, 14,077 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 locally with 955 tests pending.
The latest numbers from CTV News show 22,957 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ontario with 1,904 deaths — there are 1,015 new cases of the virus Canada-wide with Quebec accounting for 707 of those cases Monday.
There is now a total of 78,017 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5,839 deaths in Canada.
According to CTV 39,127 people have recovered from the virus across Canada, making the total active cases 33,051 as of 1:30 p.m. Monday.
There are still outbreaks of COVID-19 at the following long-term care facilities in Windsor-Essex:
- AMICA
- Banwell Gardens Care Centre
- Berkshire Care Centre
- Chartwell Kingsville Retirement Residence
- Chartwell Classic Oak Park, Village at St. Clair
- Chartwell Oak Park Terrace Retirement Residence
- Country Village Homes
- Dolce Vita Retirement Living
- Extendicare Southwood Lakes
- Extendicare Tecumseh
- Franklin Gardens
- Heron Terrace LTC
- Leamington Mennonite Home
- Lifetimes on Riverside
- Regency Park Nursing Home
- Riverside Place
- Sun Parlour