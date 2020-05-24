10 New Cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex; No Deaths Reported

There are 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, but Sunday marks more than a week without a death due to the virus.

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is now reporting a total of 876 confirmed cases with the death toll holding at 63; the last death was reported on May 16.

There are still outbreaks at four long term health care facilities — that total holds from Saturday, but is still down from Thursday's total of 13.

Homes still under outbreak protocols include: Extendicare Tecumseh, Heron Terrace, Regency Park and Sun Parlour Home.

The total tests issued are up slightly at 15,095, but pending tests are down for the second day in a row from 929 to 893, according to the WECHU.

As of Sunday 479 people have recovered in Windsor-Essex.

The province announced 460 new cases and 25 more deaths Sunday; there are now 25,500 cases in Ontario and 2,073 deaths.

Canada now has 84,655 cases of COVID-19 after 1,034 new cases were reported today — 6,424 people have died and 43,636 have recovered.

There are now 34,065 active cases of the virus across Canada.