$100,000 in damages following house fire on Dougall Avenue

The fire is now out but damage is estimated at $100,000 following a house fire on Dougall Avenue.

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services responded to an upgraded working fire at a home in the 2100 block of Dougall Avenue at Tecumseh Road West shortly after 8 p.m. on Thursday evening.

The fire was under control within 30 minutes of crews being on scene, and they began conducting ventilation and overhaul.

Officials say no one was injured but one person has been displaced.

The cause of the fire according to officials was due to an unattended cooking pot on the stove.