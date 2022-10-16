$100,000 in damages following south Windsor arson

Damages are estimated at around $100,000 following an arson at a business in Windsor's south end.

Windsor police say the fire on the 3000 block of McGregor Blvd. was deliberate.

Windsor police and Windsor Fire and Rescue Services arrived on the scene at around 1:30 a.m on Sunday.

After extinguishing the fire, crews found that a glass panel on the front door of the business had been broken.

Windsor police also say they found a Molotov cocktail in a bag inside the doorway.

Police are currently investigating.

No injuries have been reported.

They ask anyone with surveillance or dash cameras to check their footage for suspicious people or vehicles in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Arson Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.