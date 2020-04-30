100s of Items Stolen from an Essex County Service Ontario Branch



ESSEX COUNTY — Provincial police are asking for the public's help after an Essex County Service Ontario branch was broken into on Sunday, April 12th.

According to police, two Ontario licence plates along with roughly 600 assorted validation stickers were taken.

Police say the stickers have expiry dates in February, June and through December 2021 as well as January through May 2022.

The OPP says a number of temporary validation stickers were also taken along with visitor handicap permits which are unique and are rarely issued.

Police say the permits have visitor in bold red lettering and are missing an expiry date.

The permit holder name and address are on the back.

Photo courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

