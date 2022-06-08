100th anniversary celebration planned for Forster Secondary School

A 100th anniversary celebration is taking place in Sandwich Town this Saturday.

Past students from Forster Secondary School will be gathering at a number of Sandwich Street establishments to reconnect and celebrate the school's anniversary.

Forster graduate and co-organizer Margaret Hawkins says Dominion House will welcome alumni from the 50s, 60s and 70s.

She says Hurricanes will host past students from the 80s while Rock Bottom welcomes past students from the 90s and The Barrel House will entertain former students from the 2000s.

Hawkins says they're expecting a lot of people to come out and enjoy the event.

"We had the 90th anniversary 10 years ago and we closed down the streets at Sandwich and it was a really popular event then, so we were looking at an event," Hawkins continued. "With the school being closed we couldn't do anything at the site of Forster so we decided to kind of recreate the event from the 90th."

She says a second anniversary event is set for July.

"We're going to have another event on July 9th at Mic Mac Park, more family oriented so we're looking forward to that event as well," says Hawkins.

Hawkins says it's going to be great to see fellow Spartans again.

"Anytime you ever talked to somebody who went to Forster, it was like a family there. We had great times so we're looking forward to getting together with people, some people are flying in from out of town, it should be an awesome event," she said.

Hawkins says the celebration begins at 5 p.m.

She says Sandwich Street from Brock Street to Detroit Street will be shut down to traffic.

Forster Secondary School was located on Felix Avenue and closed in 2014.