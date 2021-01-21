101 New COVID-19 Cases in Windsor-Essex; Three Additional Deaths

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 101 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths linked to the virus.

According to the health unit, the three deaths were all women from long-term care or retirement homes.

Of the cases announced Thursday morning, 18 are related to outbreaks, 11 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case and 72 are still under investigation.

There are now 2,216 active cases in the community.

110 confirmed cases are in hospital with 16 in the Intensive Care Unit.

There are 167 suspected cases in hospital.

The region has now recorded 11,447 cases since the pandemic began with 8,951 listed as resolved.

There are 19 outbreaks at long-term care or retirement homes along with 23 workplace outbreaks, five hospital outbreaks and two community outbreaks.

There have been 280 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.