104 Additional Cases of COVID-19 Reported Friday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting an additional 104 cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Of the new cases, 19 are from close contact with a confirmed positive case, two were community acquired and 83 are still under investigation.

There are also 620 active cases of the virus being followed by the health unit, 37 people are in the hospital, seven of which are int he ICU and another 73 suspected cases are also in the hospital.

Outbreaks remain at 11 workplaces, eight long-term care or retirement homes, two hospitals, two in the community and two schools.

