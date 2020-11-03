106 Year Tradition Ends Due to COVID-19

For the first time in 106 years, there won't be a traditional Goodfellows newspaper drive in Windsor-Essex.

President Art Reid, said it was a tough decision to make, but a necessary one as we continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They did it for the protection of our volunteers first of all and secondly, for the people who donate to us through their windows in their cars and that sort of thing."

While still wanting to connect with the community and continue the annual fundraiser, Reid tells AM800 News they have come up with an alternative plan.

"That maybe what we could do is talk to the businesses, talk to the city, talk to as many people as we can and instead of being out on the street," he says. "Ask them if they would mind us coming on their parking lot somewhere and setting up a table with our newspapers there and our box to put their money in."

According to Reid, the Goodfellows can't afford not to do the fundraiser.

"Our budget every year is around $1-million so you can imagine that we're going to be down between $300,000 and $500,000 over what we were last year and our program last year, our paper drive, netted us $380,000 so we've got to find that $380,000 somewhere and more besides."

This year's paper drive will take place November 26-28 and Reid says a full list of locations where volunteers will be set up is expected to be released in the coming days.

Goodfellows supports several community initiatives including a weekly food bank, school breakfast programs and supplying children with shoes and boots.