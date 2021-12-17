107 new COVID-19 cases reported by WECHU

The local health unit is reporting 107 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex .

Of the confirmed cases announced Friday morning, 26 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 15 are community acquired, two are outbreak related, and 63 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 652 active cases in the community.

There have been 6,021 variants of concern cases in the region.

One has been identified as the Omicron variant, 1,839 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 4,005 are the Delta variant.

There are 12 workplace outbreaks, 15 school/child care outbreaks, three community outbreaks, and two outbreaks in long-term care homes.

39 confirmed cases are in hospital with 14 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 23,206 cases since the pandemic began with 22,071 listed as resolved.

There have been 483 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 727,409 vaccine doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 82.7 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

77.8 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.