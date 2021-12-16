109 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 109 new COVID-19 cases in the region today.

Of the confirmed cases announced Thursday morning, 36 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 24 are community acquired, two are travel related, one is outbreak related and 46 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 654 active cases in the community.

There have been 6,005 variants of concern cases in the region.

One has been identified as the Omicron variant, 1,839 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 3990 are the Delta variant.

There are 12 workplace outbreaks, 13 school/child care outbreaks, five community outbreaks, and two outbreaks in long-term care homes.

31 confirmed cases are in hospital with 10 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 23,099 cases since the pandemic began with 21,962 listed as resolved.

There have been 483 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 722,904 vaccine doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 82.7 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

77.7 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.