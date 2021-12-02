$10K in matching funds being pledged to help WRYM's Season of Giving campaign

An anonymous donor has pledged up to $10,000 in matching funds to encourage other donors in the community during The Windsor Residence for Young Men’s upcoming “Season of Giving” campaign.

WRYM depends on people of goodwill for their generosity in helping to end homelessness for youth aged 16-24 years.

WRYM Executive Director Jason Weinberg says those matching funds began on Giving Tuesday, and will continue through the entire Season of Giving until Sunday, December 19.

"Our transitional housing program is the main function of our organization," he continued. "So the Season of Giving campaign is just trying to take advantage of the season of giving that exists around the holidays as a lot of people are trying to support charitable causes."

Customers at The Home Depot stores on Walker and Divisions roads in Windsor will be asked by employees if they wish to take part in The Orange Door Project, which also helps the Residence for Young Men.

With a $2 donation at the cashier or online, customers can help formerly homeless youth as they empower themselves as full citizens.

Weinberg says all funds raised at the stores, and sponsor funds, will go towards benefiting residents of the Windsor Residence for Young Men in a couple of different ways.

"Every $5 donated will provide a young man with three nutritious meals for the day. Every $20 will provide a young man with a two hour life skill lesson with one of our trained staff members. And for $100, you can provide a young man with three meals, a life skill lesson and residence for the night."

Weinberg says while the number of young men they've been dealing with hasn't changed too much during the pandemic, the stresses that those men have had to endure have increased.

He says the Windsor Residence for Young Men's overall 2021 Holiday Season of Giving will continue into the new year, and there are many ways to contribute with the easiest being online.

"If you go onto our website you are able to contribute under our Your Help tab and able to provide donations at any time that is appropriate to you," Weinberg said.

For more information, updates and secure donation links, anyone interested in supporting the WRYM's campaign can visit their website.