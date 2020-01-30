10th Annual Bell Let's Talk Day was Record-Setting

Bell Let's Talk Day was record-setting.

Bell Canada — AM800's parent company — has announced that Canadians and people around the world shared a record 154,387,425 messages of support for mental health on Bell Let's Talk Day.

With 5-cents being donated for every interaction, that means $7,719,371.25 in new mental health funding is being committed by Bell toward mental health initiatives and programs across Canada.

"An amazing outcome for our 10th anniversary Bell Let's Talk Day as the mental health message resonated like never before," said Mirko Bibic, President and CEO of Bell Canada and BCE. "With record numbers of Bell Let's Talk Day messages and the countless activities supporting mental health in every region of the country yesterday, Canadians took action to show they want everyone who lives with mental illness to get the help they need. Thank you everyone for your truly inspiring support for progress in mental health."

Between midnight in Newfoundland and Labrador and midnight Pacific time, there were 154,387,425 eligible Bell Let's Talk interactions, an increase of more than 6% over last year.

Eligible interactions included Bell mobile calls, long-distance calls and texts as well as tweets, retweets, filters, frames and video views on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube – all at no charge to participants beyond what they would normally pay their provider for phone or online access.

Social media engagement on Bell Let's Talk Day reached 29,041,988 interactions Wednesday, with #BellLetsTalk once again the top Twitter trend in Canada and worldwide.

Messages of support came from leaders and influencers in Canada and worldwide, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, federal, provincial and territorial leaders across all parties, local leaders, sports teams, associations and athletes, government departments, the Canadian Armed Forces and Royal Canadian Mounted Police, major Canadian corporations, healthcare leaders, unions, students and educators, entertainers and celebrities from around the world, as well as hundreds of Bell Let's Talk partners throughout the country. CLICK HERE to see highlights.