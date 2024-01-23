10th annual Polar Plunge fundraiser in support of Special Olympics kicks-off in Windsor

Law enforcement agencies from across Windsor-Essex have kicked off the 10th annual Polar Plunge campaign.

Dozens of students took part in the fundraiser kick-off at St. Clair College in Windsor which included a snow filled slip-and-slide on the baseball diamond at the Sports Park.

Second year student at St. Clair College, Marcus Bastien, took part in the slip-and-slide for the kick-off and calls it something else.

"It did it last year, too. It's definitely colder this year but it was good," he says. "After you hit the snow it's right to the brain. It's basically a cold start to the day, it's why I like it being at 11 a.m., I have the rest of the day to warm up."

Students at St. Clair College glide down a snowy slip-and-slide as part of the kick-off for the 10th annual Polar Plunge in support of the Special Olympics. Jan. 23, 2024. (Photo: Rob Hindi)

The actual Polar Plunge will see participants jump into a pool filled with ice cold water.

All of the proceeds from the campaign will go towards Special Olympics Ontario, which provides individuals with an intellectual disability in communities across the province the opportunity to participate in sport and recreational activities.

Windsor-Essex has 120 athletes that compete in Special Olympics programs.

Constable Adam Young with the Windsor Police Service says it's such a great experience to have the students St. Clair College support this fundraiser.

"It means so much for our athletes, it means so much for the community. As one of the organizers, it's such a wonderful feeling to this come together and continue on for 10 years," he says.

Young adds that we are jumping on leap year this year, so come take a leap for a good reason. You won't regret it.

The official event will be held at the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre on Friday, Feb. 29 starting at 6 p.m.

Those interested in donating to the campaign or those looking to take part in the plunge can do so on the Polar Plunge website.