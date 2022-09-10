10th annual Windsor Corporate Challenge back after three year hiatus

The Windsor Corporate Challenge is excited to see everyone in-person again today on the game field after a three year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today is the tenth annual event where the Windsor Corporate Challenge provides the business world with activities and challenges that breakthrough workplace barriers, and also engages employees to work together while raising money for a great cause.

Since the beginning, the Windsor Corporate Challenge has raised over $1-million for local charities, while businesses compete in the collaborative event.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Windsor Corporate Challenge

The Windsor Corporate Challenge will be partnering with the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation. Several committee member's family members, along with one of the Event Chairs for Windsor Corporate Challenge, Ashley, have been diagnosed and battled with cancer.

The partnership with the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation is to honour those battling the fight of cancer and to support enhancing the patient experience in Windsor-Essex County as well as funding local cancer research.

The event will be held at the Vollmer Complex.