11 arrested in retail theft operation; over $4,500 in stolen merchandise recovered: WPS

The Windsor Police Service's Problem-Oriented Policing (POP) Unit teamed up with prevention teams at two department store locations in Windsor for a targeted operation aimed at thwarting retail theft.

The operation took place over three days between Wednesday, July 26, and Friday, July 28.

11 people were arrested and charged with theft under $5,000, with over $4,500 in stolen merchandise recovered.

A 58-year-old man was also arrested for outstanding warrants for theft in addition to his current charge of under $5,000.

The specialized POP Unit was launched in 2018 to focus on sustained crime problems in neighbourhoods across the city.