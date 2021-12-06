11 more classes dismissed due to COVID-19

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has dismissed 11 classes and two bus cohorts from eight schools after eight confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The board says single cases are reported at five elementary schools — St. Mary in Maidstone, Stella Maris in Amherstburg and W.J. Langlois, Sacred Heart in LaSalle and St. Anne in Windsor.

One class has been dismissed at each school, along with a bus cohort at Sacred Heart.

The board says two classes have been dismissed at three high schools — Brennan, St. Joe's and Villanova, along with a bus cohort at Villanova after single cases at each school.

The health unit has contacted students and staff who may have been affected and parents are advised to monitor their kids for symptoms each morning.