11 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 11 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Of the confirmed cases announced Tuesday morning, two are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, two are considered community, one case is outbreak related and six are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 238 active cases in the community, with 136 being variants of concern cases.

There have been 4,394 variants of concern cases in the region. 1,834 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 2,387 are the Delta variant.

There are 13 workplace outbreaks, five school outbreaks, two community outbreak and two outbreaks at long-term care/retirement homes.

11 confirmed cases are in hospital with eight in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 19,853 cases since the pandemic began with 19,159 listed as resolved.

There have been 456 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 617,145 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 83.6 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

78 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.