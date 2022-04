Daniil Sobolev scored the shootout winner as the Windsor Spitfires knocked off the Guelph Storm 4-3 before more than 5,1000 fans at the WFCU Centre Thursday night.

The win pushed Windsor's winning streak to 11 games and moved the Spits 10 points ahead of London for top spot in the OHL Western Conference.

The Spits are on the road in Guelph Friday night.

AM800's coverage with Steve Bell begins with the pre-game show at 7:15.