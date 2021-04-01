11 Students Dismissed from St. Anne High School Due to COVID-19

Eleven students have been dismissed from St. Anne Catholic High School due to COVID-19.

The Windsor-Essex County Catholic School Board confirmed a case triggered the dismissal at the school in Lakeshore, Ont. Thursday.

According to the release, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has contacted those who are directly effected.

The board says parents and students at the school have also been notified.

Anyone not contacted by the health unit will resume class as scheduled next week.