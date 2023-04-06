110 new jobs announced at Magna facility

There will be more job opportunities for those in the Windsor-Essex region

Magna is expanding its Windsor Modules facility and will be adding approximately 110 new jobs at the facility on Twin Oaks Drive, hiring for various positions including managers, engineers, operators and more.

On Wednesday, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, representatives from Invest WindsorEssex, and members of City of Windsor administration announced the expansion with a tour of Magna's Windsor Modules facility.

In mid-February, Magna announced an investment to expand their operations across Ontario, and as part of that investment, Magna plans to invest $6-million into its mechatronics plant in Windsor.

Brian Alexander, General Manager of Magna Windsor, says the plant will become a full manufacturing facility.

"There'll be no facility expansion, everything will be contained within these walls. This facility will essentially become a full manufacturing facility. So there'll be some movement of material, etc, to make it to that point and then 110 job opportunities."

Alexander says they are looking forward to continued growth in the region.

Stephen MacKenzie, President and CEO of Invest WindsorEssex (left), Brian Alexander, General Manager at Magna (middle), Drew Dilkens, Windsor Mayor (right) announce 110 new jobs at Magna. April 5, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of AM800's Meagan Delaurier)

"Our focus is operational excellence and innovation. We continue to build trust with our customers which results in winning new business. The latest product offers a new solution to our customers and added to our portfolio that delivers what we promise, and that's innovation and creativity."

Drew Dilkens, Windsor Mayor, says this addition is very exciting news for the city.

"It's a piece of the puzzle. It's a strong piece of the puzzle because Magna has strong roots around the world, they're good at what they do, and being able to add to that here in the City of Windsor is a strong sign that they want to be past of the success that's happening here in our community."

Magna is expanding its Windsor Modules facility and will be adding approximately 110 new jobs at the facility on Twin Oaks Drive. April 5, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of AM800's Meagan Delaurier)

The expansion will be complete in November 2023.

Those interested in applying for the new positions can find more information by clicking here.

Magna has 49 manufacturing facilities with more than 18,500 employees throughout Canada.

The company was recently named by Forbes as one of Canada's Best Employers (2023) and Fortune's Worlds Most Admired Companies.