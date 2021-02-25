iHeartRadio
$110M Lawsuit Launched against Schlegel Villages

The Village at St. Clair in Windsor, Ont. (Courtesy The Village at St. Clair / Facebook)

Schlegel Villages has been named in a $110-million class action lawsuit.

Plaintiff lawyer, Gary Will of Will Davidson LLP is heading up the case involving Schlegel's 19 long-term care facilities and nine retirement homes in the province, including the Village of St. Clair.

Will claims gross negligence led to a significant COVID-19 outbreak at the south Windsor long-term care home on Dec. 8.

He says 63 residents died in that outbreak, alleging Schlegel Villages did not properly care for its vulnerable residents.

A representative of Schlegel VIllages tells AM800 News, "we have not received any information related to this lawsuit and, therefore, we have no comment to offer."

