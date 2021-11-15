115 new cases of COVID-19 identified in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 115 new COVID-19 cases in our region since Friday.

According to the health unit, 39 were reported on November 13, 45 on November 14, and 31 were reported on Monday, November 15.

Of the confirmed cases announced, 51 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 29 are considered community, 10 are outbreak related, two cases are travel related and 23 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 292 active cases in the community, with 148 being variants of concern cases.

There have been 5,227 variants of concern cases in the region.

1,840 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 3,211 are the Delta variant.

There are six workplace outbreaks, four school outbreaks, eight community outbreaks and one outbreak in a long-term care or retirement home.

15 confirmed cases are in hospital with four in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 20,963 cases since the pandemic began with 20,205 listed as resolved.

There have been 466 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 650,426 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 86.3 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

82.6 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.