The local health unit is reporting 118 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex since Friday.

According to the health unit, 49 cases were reported September 18, 42 cases were reported September 19 and 27 cases were reported on Monday, September 20.

Of the confirmed cases announced, 48 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 28 are considered community, 11 are outbreak related, three are travel and 28 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 366 active cases in the community, with 224 being variants of concern cases.

There have been 3,958 variant of concern cases in the region.

1,834 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 1,956 are the Delta variant.

There are 15 workplace outbreaks, five school outbreaks, one community outbreak and one outbreak at a long-term care home.

15 confirmed cases are in hospital with four in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 19,319 cases since the pandemic began with 18,505 listed as resolved.

There have been 448 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 596,267 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 81.9 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

75.2 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.