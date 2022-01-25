12 more COVID-19 deaths in Windsor-Essex

The local health unit is reporting 117 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with 16 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit also announced 164 new high risk cases and 12 additional deaths in Windsor-Essex.

According to the health unit, the deaths were a man in his 50s, three men and two women in their 60s, two men and a woman in their 70s, one man and one woman in their 80s — all from the community.

The health unit is also reporting the death of a woman in her 70s from a long-term care or retirement home.

The health unit says there are now 3,051 active cases in the community.

There are 88 active outbreaks in the region.

15 are workplace outbreaks, 33 are community outbreaks, 11 are hospital outbreaks and 29 are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

The region has now recorded 33,688 cases since the pandemic began.

There have been 538 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

To date, 85.2 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

80.4 per cent have received two doses.

49.3 per cent of residents 18 and over have received a booster.