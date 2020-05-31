12 New Cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex; No Deaths

Windsor-Essex saw 12 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths Sunday, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

The health unit is now reporting a total of 968 confirmed cases with the death toll holding at 63; the last local death attributed to the virus was reported on May 16.

According to the health unit 496 people have recovered. Essex County now has 409 active cases.

There are still outbreaks at two long term health care facilities; Kingsville, Ont.'s Chartwell Royal Oak has one patient with the virus while Heron Terrace in Windsor has 70 residents and 34 staff infected with COVID-19 — those numbers haven't changed since Saturday.

The total tests issued in Essex County hit 16,902 with 638 still pending, according to WECHU.

Ontario is now reporting 326 new cases and 19 more deaths; there are now 27,859 cases across the province and 2,266 deaths.

Canada now has 90,928 cases of COVID-19 after 738 new cases were reported — 7,294 people have died and 48,839 have recovered.

There are now 34,795 active cases of the virus across Canada.