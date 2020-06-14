12 New Cases of COVID-19; No Deaths in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit is reporting 12 new positive cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths Sunday.

According to the health unit, nine of those cases are from the agri-farm sector, one was a health care worker and two are under investigation.

Three workplaces in Kingsville, Ont. and six in Leamington, Ont. are reported to have outbreaks of the virus.

Country Village long term care home in Woodslee, Ont. has been added to the outbreak list and is the only facility on that list currently.

A total of 1,191 people have now tested positive for the virus in Essex County, 67 people have died from COVID-19 and 706 have recovered.

Ontario saw 197 new cases for a total of 32,089 positive tests and 12 additional deaths due to COVID-19, according to CTV.

There are 325 new cases of the virus across Canada for a total of 98,735 and 8,146 deaths — 60,241 people have recovered from COVID-19 making the total active cases across the country 30,348.